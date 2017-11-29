Singapore wins bid to host 2024 Rotary convention

Singapore has won the provisional bid to host the 2024 Rotary convention - a major international event that could attract around 25,000 people.

The five-day meet, which would be Singapore's largest association congress, will be held at the Expo Convention and Exhibition Centre.

There will be a wide range of events, including meetings, workshops, forums and entertainment.

Singapore's bid was led by Rotary regional leader Chew Ghim Bok and supported by Rotary clubs from around the Asia-Pacific region.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and various public agencies and industry stakeholders also contributed to the successful bid.

"As a leading global business and knowledge hub, Singapore is an excellent venue for one of our annual conventions," said Rotary International president Ian Riseley.

"Given our international scope and commitment to cultural diversity, our conventions are often described as a 'mini-United Nations', where our global network of volunteers connect to address lasting solutions to local and global humanitarian challenges."

STB chief executive Lionel Yeo said: "Singapore's vibrant knowledge economy and focus on innovation make it the ideal platform for Rotarians to exchange ideas and spark off new possibilities on how to transform the world."

The convention was last held here in 1999 and attended by about 19,000 participants.