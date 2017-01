S'pore expected to prop up S-E Asia's IPO market this year

Singapore is set to be this year's hottest spot for initial public offerings (IPOs) in tropical South-east Asia, with sales of stakes in business and real estate trusts, while currency volatility and weak investor sentiment curb deals elsewhere in the region.

Singapore's stock exchange has promoted itself as a centre for business trusts and real estate investment trusts (Reits), which offer stable dividends. That has helped it partly make up for a drop in major share sales as large Chinese firms favour the higher valuations and liquidity of Hong Kong.

Fundraising via IPOs in Singapore hit US$1.7 billion (S$2.4 billion) last year, up fivefold from 2015 when it slumped to its lowest since 1998, Thomson Reuters data showed.

"Reits and business trusts have been the flavour for some time because they give a steady income stream for investors, and typically the play in Singapore has been dividend-focused rather than pure capital gains-focused," said Ms Srividya Gopalakrishnan, managing director of corporate finance adviser Duff & Phelps Singapore.

Dasin Retail Trust, comprising three shopping malls in Zhongshan city in China's Guangdong province, kicked off its S$146 million IPO this month.

Bankers also expect Singtel to list broadband unit NetLink Trust in the second half of the year, in a deal that could raise about US$2.5 billion.

Elsewhere in South-east Asia, significant fluctuation in the rupiah over the past year could dampen appetite for listings in Indonesia, while firebrand politics and a drop in the peso are risks for the Philippines, bankers and analysts said.

Higher benchmark interest rates under a new government in the United States could also tempt international investors to pull money out of riskier emerging markets, they said.

Sizeable listings are planned in Malaysia but market sentiment has been crushed by a slump in commodity prices and a financial scandal involving state investor 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

Last year, just US$238 million was raised in Kuala Lumpur IPOs, the lowest since 2008, Thomson Reuters data showed.

"We think that there is a healthy pipeline out there. However, because capital markets are so acutely vulnerable to investor sentiment and market conditions, it would be a matter of timing as to when these listings will happen," said Wong & Partners deputy managing partner Munir Abdul Aziz.

Oil and gas engineering firm Serba Dinamik Holdings, which aims to raise US$130 million through a listing early this year, has not secured cornerstone investors.

South-east Asia's IPO markets are typically volatile. Last year, fundraising from listings more than halved in Thailand to US$1.25 billion, while in Indonesia, fundraising rose more than 50 per cent to top US$1 billion.

But the decline has been particularly sharp for Malaysia, which was Asia's IPO capital in 2012 with blockbuster listings from Felda Global Ventures Holdings.

REUTERS