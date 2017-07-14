S&P, Dow flat after big banks' earnings

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - The S&P 500 and the Dow were little changed at the open on Friday as investors parsed earnings reports from big banks, while tepid data dimmed chances of another rate hike this year. A rise in technology stocks boosted the Nasdaq.

At 9:34 a.m. ET (9:34 p.m Singapore time), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 6.2 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 21,546.89, the S&P 500 was up 1.35 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 2,449.18 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 13.57 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 6,288.01.

