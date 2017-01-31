Sony to write down $1.4b on its struggling movie business

TOKYO • Sony said it will take a 112 billion yen (S$1.4 billion) write- down on its movie business after reviewing the future profitability of its operations.

The company said it would book the charge in the fiscal third quarter and is examining how that will affect its forecasts. To offset part of the loss, the company also said it would sell shares in medical web service M3 to Goldman Sachs Group's Japan unit, in a deal worth about 37 billion yen.

The announcement comes two weeks after Sony said that Sony Entertainment chief executive officer Michael Lynton is stepping down after a 13-year run.

Sony Pictures has struggled recently, including with last year's Ghostbusters remake and a movie based on the Angry Birds video game. Sony warned last June that the division was at a risk of posting more losses.

"There has been a suspicion in the market that Sony doesn't have a firm grip on the movie business, but still the amount is a surprise," said Mr Kazunori Ito, an analyst at Morningstar Investment Services.

"That said, with Mr Lynton's departure and this write-down, all the bad news is out and the attention can turn on their plan for the coming fiscal year."

Sony shares closed little changed in Tokyo. Shares listed in Germany fell 1.9 per cent in light-volume trading.

"The decline in the DVD and Blu-ray market was faster than we anticipated," Sony spokesman Takashi Iida said by phone.

The company is increasingly relying on its video game business, which generated twice as much income in the last fiscal year as film.

Sony's PlayStation 4 console is outselling Xbox One, its closest rival, by about two to one, according to industry website VGChartz.

Mr Lynton's departure capped a tumultuous two years for the division since a cyber attack blamed on North Korea paralysed the studio. The hacking led to private messages leaking online and the departure of film division head Amy Pascal.

Sony CEO Kazuo Hirai has temporarily relocated to California for six months to oversee a review of the division and look for a replacement, the company said this month.

Last June, Sony lowered its projection for film revenue in fiscal year 2018 by US$500 million (S$714 million).

Sony is increasingly leaning on China to offset the downturn. Last September, movie screen operator Dalian Wanda Group agreed to invest in Sony Pictures productions. But a slowdown in movie revenue in China has raised doubts about how much the deal will bolster Sony's performance.

