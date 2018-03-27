SMRT earnings plunge to $26 million, revenue falls

SINGAPORE - Temasek-owned rail operator SMRT Corp has posted a drastic drop in net earnings as it continues to ramp up resources to catch up with repairs and maintenance works.

In its latest group review released Tuesday, the group stated that its 2017 after-tax profit stood at $26 million - less a third of what it made in 2016, and possibly the lowest in two decades.

Revenue fell to $791 million, from $811 million previously, as total passenger-kilometres -a measure of how long commuter trips were - shrank from 8,322 million to 8,271 million.

Ridership rose from 756 million to 768 million.

In its review, SMRT said it is aiming to raise rail reliability on its North-south, East-west lines to one delay per 300,000km - up from 180,400km and 151,400km on the North-south and East-west lines respectively last year.