Singapore shares open 0.42% lower on Wednesday

A logo of the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) is pictured outside its premises in the financial district of Singapore, on April 23, 2014.
A logo of the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) is pictured outside its premises in the financial district of Singapore, on April 23, 2014.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
6 hours ago

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened lower on Wednesday (April 19), with the benchmark Straits Times Index at 3,124.40 in early trade, down 0.42 per cent, or 13.14 points.

Around 39.6 million shares exchanged hands.

Losers beat gainers 71 to 48.

Shopping