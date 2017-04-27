Singapore shares open 0.02% lower on Thursday

A logo of the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) outside its premises in the financial district of Singapore on April 23, 2014.
A logo of the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) outside its premises in the financial district of Singapore on April 23, 2014.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
30 min ago

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened lower on Thursday (April 27), with the benchmark Straits Times Index at 3,173.08 in early trade, down 0.02 per cent, or 0.68 points.

Around 101.2 million shares exchanged hands.

Gainers beat losers 78 to 34.

Topics: 

sentifi.com

Sentifi Straitstimes Top 10 Talked About Stocks

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Lower iron levels can affect productivity at work
Almost edible deodorant? Katfood advocates the power of natural skincare
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping