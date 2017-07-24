Singapore logistics firms to get a boost from a new industry group

SINGAPORE - A new industry group, supported by government agency Spring Singapore, was formed on Monday (July 24) to upgrade the logistics sector here.

The launch of the Logistics Alliance is in line with last year's (2016's) Logistics Industry Transformation Map, said Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S. Iswaran, who announced the new organisation at a forum for trade associations and chambers (TACs).

The group comprises the Container Depot and Logistics Association (Singapore), the Singapore Logistics Association, the Singapore Transport Association and the former Singapore Aircargo Agents Association - now SAAA@Singapore - as well as Republic Polytechnic's Centre of Innovation for Supply Chain Management.

Mr Iswaran said: "Under this alliance, the four TACs have formed sub-groups to lead specific initiatives, including identification and adoption of emerging technologies, development of a common transport platform and designing of training programmes to expand the talent pool and upskill the logistics workforce."

The minister also announced a call for proposals for TACs to submit joint projects to pool resources and collaborate within and across industry sectors.

Building on his ministry's Committee of Supply debate earlier this year (2017), the government funding cap for such multi-TAC tie-ups has been raised to 90 cents for each dollar, up from 70 per cent support previously.

"Intra-industry, cross-industry or TAC consortia are all viable models for TACs to work together to advance collective interests," Mr Iswaran told the business delegates at the Local Enterprise and Association Development Programme's meeting.

The scheme was set up in 2005 to enhance competitiveness through partnering TACs. Its initiatives in the past year have included the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants' e-learning courseware and training workshops to help accounting firms gain a firm foothold in areas such as risk management and data analytics.

This project was one of the 28 supported under the programme last year, which are expected to benefit more than 8,300 local small and medium-sized enterprises in all.