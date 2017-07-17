Singapore-listed First Reit's second quarter distribution per unit up 1.4% to 2.14 cents

SINGAPORE - First Reit has posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.14 cents in the second quarter, up 1.4 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

Net property income rose 3.2 per cent year on year to $27.2 million in the three months ended June 30, boosted by the full quarter contribution from Siloam Hospitals Labuan Bajo as well as higher rental income from existing portfolio.

Income available for distribution was $16.6 million, up 2.5 per cent year on year.

The counter closed half a cent or 0.37 per cent lower at $1.335 on Monday (July 17).