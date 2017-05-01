Singapore-listed firm wins $618 million contract to build and operate water project in China

SINGAPORE - A Singapore-listed company has won a $618 million contract to build and operate a water supply project in Jinan in China's Shandong province.

China Everbright Water said it had entered into a concession contract with the public utility bureau of Zhangqiu district in Jinan over the project which involves 17 water plants along with various pipelines and other related infrastructure.

The city of Jinan is about 400-km south of Beijing.

In a statement to the Singapore Exchange on Monday, Everbright said the contract was worth 3.056 billion yuan (about $618 million).

The concession period for the contract has been set at 30 years.