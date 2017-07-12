Siemens signs 3 deals for tech projects

German tech giant Siemens yesterday inked three deals for projects here that will tackle key infrastructure issues, as it opened a data analytics and digital services hub.

One project involves the company working with SP Group to build an energy management software platform to boost planning, surveillance and predictive maintenance of Singapore's electricity network.

Another will see it work with ST Electronics, Singapore Technologies Engineering's electronics arm, to create applications and solutions for roads, harbours, airports and mass transit.

In the third deal, Siemens will partner Nanyang Technological University to develop fresh urban infrastructure ideas like transport solutions based on self-driving vehicles and data-driven improvements to green buildings.

These projects will harness the company's cloud-based Internet of Things (IoT) operating system, which allows objects to send and receive data.

Siemens chief executive Joe Kaeser, speaking by video link, said digital transformation is "about our collective future - about jobs, about prosperity, about society as a whole".

Dr Beh Swan Gin, chairman of the Economic Development Board, which threw its weight behind the project, said the new hub "will support the increasing opportunities for companies, government agencies and individuals to co-develop innovative digital solutions in the industrial IoT space".