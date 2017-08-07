Roxy-Pacific to buy freehold residential site for S$110 million

SINGAPORE - Property group Roxy-Pacific Holdings said on Monday (Aug 7) that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a freehold residential site in River Valley Road for S$110 million.
The site is between the Verv @ RV and Wilmer House condominiums.
It has a total land area of 28,798 sq ft and an existing plot ratio of 2.8 under the 2014 Master Plan for residential apartment development.
Roxy-Pacific said the acquisition will be financed by internal funds and bank borrowings and is not expected to have a material impact on the group's consolidated earnings and net tangible assets per share for the current financial year ending December 31.
Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox
The acquisition will be made via Roxy-Pacific's subsidiary, RH Capital Two.