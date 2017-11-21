Roxy-Pacific in JV to buy Melbourne building for $76m

Roxy-Pacific Holdings has taken a 45 per cent stake in a joint venture that is acquiring a Melbourne office building for A$74.1 million (S$76 million).

The freehold block at 312, St Kilda Road, in Southbank sits on a 1,906 sq m site with net lettable area of about 9,854 sq m, said Roxy-Pacific, a Singapore-listed developer and investor.

It has lower-and ground-level accommodation, a conference centre, six upper levels of offices and four levels of basement parking, and is minutes from Melbourne's Central Business District.

The buyers have already paid A$7 million of the acquisition price, which will be financed by internal funds and bank borrowings.

The deal will require approval from the Australian Treasurer.

Roxy-Pacific's joint venture partner, which holds the remaining 55 per cent in the investment, is a private family office unit of Tong Eng Group managing director Teo Tong Lim. Tong Eng Group is a Singapore-based privately held developer, whose holdings include the 26-storey Tong Eng building in Singapore's CBD. Roxy-Pacific said "the property presents a prime investment opportunity and has potential to be a stable source of rental income for the group".

The acquisition will give the firm a second Australian asset in its investment property portfolio, after the company sold its full ownership of the 28-storey office building at 59, Goulburn Street, in Sydney on Oct 16.

Roxy-Pacific also has a 50 per cent stake in the 14-storey office building at 117, Clarence Street, in Sydney. Its other investment property is the Roxy Square mall in East Coast Road, with 49 shop units.