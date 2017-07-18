Rowsley to buy healthcare assets for up to S$1.9 billion

SINGAPORE (REUTERS) - Rowsley, a Singaporean real estate firm, said it planned to buy healthcare assets from its controlling shareholder for up to S$1.9 billion to help diversify its portfolio.

Rowsley signed a non-binding term sheet to buy 100 per cent of Singapore hospital operator Thomson Medical and a 70.36 per cent stake in Malaysia's TMC Life Sciences Berhad from Mr Lim Eng Hock. Mr Lim indirectly owns a 45.34 per cent stake in Rowsley.

The proposed deal will be financed by issuing new shares of S$0.075 apiece, the company said in a statement on Tuesday (July 18).

Trading in Rowsley's shares, which have a market capitalisation of about US$253 million (S$346.4 million), has been halted since Monday. The stock last traded at S$0.073.