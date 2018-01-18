Road map to transform aerospace sector

A new aerospace industry transformation map (ITM) that could create 1,000 new jobs by 2020 and add $4 billion in value to manufacturing in the sector has been launched.

Developed by a multi-agency team together with industry partners, unions and trade associations, the ITM maps out strategies to build an industry for the future.

Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S. Iswaran launched the aerospace ITM yesterday, in conjunction with the 10th anniversary of the Seletar Aerospace Park. The road map has identified three key areas: Pursuing operational excellence, driving innovation in emerging technologies and equipping Singaporeans with relevant skills.

