PSA partners NUS on programmes to grow talent for port industry

PSA Corp is linking up with the National University of Singapore (NUS) to cultivate a new generation of engineering and infocomm technology (ICT) professionals for the port industry.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed yesterday will involve PSA developing curriculum and programmes with the NUS School of Computing and NUS Faculty of Engineering.

"Students will have opportunities to advance their knowledge in a wide range of areas, including data analytics, cyber security, automation and intelligent systems," PSA said. The Tuas port will "leverage automation technologies and intelligent interconnected systems to enhance terminal productivity and optimise processes".

PSA will also strengthen its support for NUS' Global Engineering, Innovation and Design-Centric, and Cooperative Education programmes. With the collaboration, PSA will provide problem statements and case studies to help NUS students better understand how these technologies and intelligent systems are applied to modern port operations and equipment.

Mr Ong Kim Pong, PSA International's chief executive of South-east Asia, said: "We have embarked on a plan to redesign jobs and build competencies, to continue to create exciting new career pathways for our present and future employees.

"This MOU is therefore very timely as it allows PSA to tap NUS' latest pedagogy and resources, and not only brings opportunities for us to equip NUS students with practical industry skills, but also gives them the chance to pursue careers with excellent prospects in PSA."

Professor Tan Eng Chye, NUS deputy president (academic affairs) and provost, said: "Our faculty members would leverage NUS' broad base of research strengths to co-create innovative solutions with PSA staff to address critical challenges confronting ports of the 21st century. I am confident that this synergistic partnership will further strengthen Singapore's position as a global maritime hub."