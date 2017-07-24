What's News: July 24, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

New EC sells out within hours

It was a tight squeeze at the show-flat of a condo launch last Saturday, withmany trying to snag an executive condominium unit at Hundred Palms Residences by developer Hoi Hup Realty. All 531 units were sold out within seven hours of the launch, fetching an average price of $836 per sq ft.

TOP OF THE NEWS

HIV hits Asean countries hard

Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar and Thailand were among 10 countries that accounted for more than 95 per cent of all new HIV infections in the Asia-Pacific region last year, according to a new United Nations report.

WORLD

Duterte's progress report

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his second State of the Nation Address today, with the country facing a protracted battle against Islamist militants for the city of Marawi, a drug war that is just heating up, and a state of martial law that may reach beyond the shores of Mindanao island.

WORLD

Fresh aid for Felda settlers

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is set to dish out RM1.591 billion (S$506 million) in fresh aid to his Malay vote bank in the Felda farming community, amid expectations that he will call for a general election soon. He unveiled six incentives to some 25,000 Felda settlers yesterday.

OPINION

Trouble after ISIS' fall

Internal dissensions in Iraq and Syria, the age-old Sunni-Shi'ite schism and a push for Kurdish independence - all these will erupt again after the fall of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, says Jonathan Eyal.

HOME

Big data helps social services

Social service organisations are warming to the potential of mining big data and analysing it to identify trends. One, the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre, doubled donations to its online portal by learning who its donors were and their pattern of donation.

HOME

OneService app a hit

A growing number of residents are using the OneService app and Web portal to give feedback on municipal issues, since their launch in January 2015 and September last year respectively. Most of the feedback were on roads and footpaths, followed by cleanliness.

BUSINESS

Venturing into venture capital

A growing number of corporates are dipping their toes into venture capital, setting up investment arms to search for and work with start-ups that have potential. But corporate venture capitalists risk losing the best deals and talent to traditional venture capital firms, industry players say.

SPORT

Youngsters make a splash

Fresh from a good performance at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Bahamas, the younger swimmers in the national squad are on track to peak for the SEA Games and World Junior Championships next month.

Quah Jing Wen, younger sibling of stars Zheng Wen and Ting Wen, was the most successful swimmer with three individual golds and one silver, as well as two relay golds.

LIFE

Piano prodigy plays catch-up

From the age of five, Singaporean Heegan Lee, 26, could sit at the piano and play a song by ear. Although he did not receive formal musical training till he was a teenager and had to struggle to catch up with his peers, Lee is now an accomplished musician. He will be playing at the famed Carnegie Hall in New York City in April.

SINGAPORE COFFEE FEST

A Posh Nosh affair

VIDEO

Fresh from the sea

