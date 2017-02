Referring to the report on Sunday, "Quiet nights and dark homes at Sentosa Cove", City Developments Limited (CDL) - which manages 203 of the 228 units at The Residences at W Singapore Sentosa Cove - has clarified that 190 of its units have been leased. CDL said that while there may have been 209 online advertisements offering units at the property for rent as stated in the article, the majority are for the same units.