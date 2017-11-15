Wanted: Ideas to boost quality of built environment

The Government and the developers' association have joined hands to seek greater public involvement in innovations that will raise the quality of the built environment.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) is rolling out a joint initiative with the Real Estate Developers Association of Singapore (Redas), called the URA-Redas Spark Challenge, to reach out to members of the public to participate.

The participants will have a chance to develop their own prototypes and test them with shoppers in six selected shopping malls. The best prototype stands to win $10,000.

"This award seeks to spur and recognise ground-up innovations that help to enhance the quality of the built environment," said Redas president Augustine Tan.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong launched the first challenge at Redas' 58th anniversary dinner last night.

The theme is health and wellness. Participants will seek solutions to enhance health and wellness within the built environment. The public can register and submit project proposals online up till Feb 7 next year.

Three proposals will be selected, and the participants will be given $5,000 each to develop two prototypes.

Six prototypes will be developed and placed at malls owned by Redas members - City Square Mall, Millenia Walk, Orchard Central, Raffles City, The Centrepoint and Velocity @ Novena Square.

The Redas Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Redas past president Daniel Teo at the dinner.

Mr Teo has made substantial continuous contributions to the community and the built environment over the years. He is also chairman and managing director of his family's Hong How Group and a director of property developer Tong Eng Group.

The Redas Luminary Service Award was presented to Mr Tan Swee Yiow, a committee member who has dedicated more than 15 years of service to the association. Mr Tan is also Keppel Reit Management chief executive.