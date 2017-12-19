URA launches tender for residential site in West Coast Vale

SINGAPORE - The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Tuesday (Dec 19) launched a residential site in West Coast Vale for sale by public tender.

The site was available for sale on the reserve list of the second-half 2017 Government Land Sales Programme. Earlier in the month, the URA received an application from a developer who committed to a bid price of at least S$379.988 million for the site.

The 99-year leasehold plot has a site area of 19,591.5 sq m and a permissible gross floor area of 54,857 sq m.

It is linked to West Coast Highway and Ayer Rajah Expressway, and is also fairly near shopping and dining options such as Westgate, Jem and Big Box in Jurong Lake District.

Nearby schools include Nan Hua Primary, Commonwealth Secondary and The Japanese School. There are also existing condominiums such as The Infiniti, Botannia and Carabelle in the vicinity.

The tender for the land parcel will close at noon on Jan 30, 2018, together with those for two residential sites in Handy Road and Chong Kuo Road, and HDB's executive condominium site in Sumang Walk in Punggol.

The URA said that any tender below the minimum bid price of S$379.988 million will not be accepted.