Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky to buy Sloane Court Hotel, related site for $80.5m

SINGAPORE - Singapore-listed Tiong Seng Holdings and Ocean Sky International have come together to buy Sloane Court Hotel and a related District 10 site for S$80.5 million for redevelopment, the companies announced in pre-market exchange filings on Monday (Aug 28)

Tiong Seng, through its wholly owned subsidiary Yuan Ching Development Pte Ltd, has a 60 per cent interest in the joint venture TSky Development, while Ocean Sky holds the remaining 40 per cent stake through its unit Arctic Sky Investment.

TSky Development entered into a deal last Friday to buy Sloane Court Hotel at Balmoral Road and lot 99899P of town sub division 26 for S$80.5 million.

The proposed acquisition is conditional upon the approval of the shareholders of the vendors of the sites.

The two sites are located in prime district 10, with a combined site area of approximately 3,617.9 square metres (38,943 square feet) and are zoned "Residential" with a gross plot ratio of 1.6.

TSky Development will set up a project company to undertake the development of the sites.