Tee Land buys Casa Contendere for S$72m

Published
34 min ago

Kalpana Rashiwala

SINGAPORE - TEE Land is understood to be buying Casa Contendere along Gilstead Road through a collective sale for S$72 million.

The price works out to S$1,638 per square foot per plot ratio inclusive of an estimated development charge of S$15.1 million payable to the state.

Located in District 11, Casa Contendere is on a freehold site with a land area of 37,972 sq ft; the site is zoned for residential use and has a plot ratio of 1.4 under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Master Plan 2014.

Casa Contendere, which is a short distance from Newton MRT Station, is a four-storey block comprising 11 maisonette units. Owners will receive sums ranging from about S$5.9 million to S$7.5 million per unit. Keck Seng Group is understood to own six of the 11 units.

Casa Contendere's collective sale was through a private treaty deal brokered by William Gan Realty.

As unanimous approval from the owners has been obtained, the deal will not be subject to approval by the Strata Titles Board.

Topics: 
sentifi.com

Sentifi Straitstimes Top 10 Talked About Stocks

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch
Expecting mums: 5 ways to show yourself some love
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing