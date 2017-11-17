SRX starts free service to match clients, agents

SRX Property has started a new service to match clients with real estate agents in Singapore.

Called myProperty Concierge, the free service that started yesterday entails a concierge from SRX Property connecting with clients to understand their goals.

It then uses what SRX touts as "advanced algorithms" to match them with a real estate agent best suited to serve them. SRX did not explain what those algorithms were.

Home owners and home seekers can access the programme on srx.com.sg, myProperty Tracker or through the SRX Property mobile app.

The agents are licensed with the Council for Estate Agencies and will use SRX's products to provide information for property selling, buying or renting.

SRX Property chief executive Sam Baker said buying, selling or renting property is complex with many factors to consider and decisions to make.

"What makes myProperty Concierge so compelling is that not only do you get matched with the best, elite agent for your situation, but you are also guaranteed a high level of personal service and expertise as a result of our strict protocol for transacting property."