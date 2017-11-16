SRX Property launches free service to match clients with real estate agents

SINGAPORE - SRX Property has launched a service to match clients with real estate agents.

Called myProperty Concierge, the free service entails a concierge from SRX Property connecting with clients to understand their needs and goals, then using advanced algorithms to match them with a real estate agent best suited and qualified to serve them.

These agents are licensed with the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA) and will use SRX's products to provide information for property selling, buying or renting.

SRX Property chief executive Sam Baker said that buying, selling or renting property is complex with many factors to consider, which can be overwhelming.

"What makes myProperty Concierge so compelling is that not only do you get matched with the best, elite agent for your situation, but you are also guaranteed a high level of personal service and expertise as a result of our strict protocol for transacting property," he said.

