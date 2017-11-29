Soilbuild, German tech firm RF360 invest over S$600m to build Kallang Way facility

SINGAPORE - Property group Soilbuild Holdings on Wednesday (Nov 29) announced plans to build a fully customised facility which will meet the operational requirements of its long-term lease client, Germany-headquartered technology firm RF360 Singapore.

The project - Solaris @ Kallang 171 - will see RF360 commit around S$500 million to the new building. Soilbuild will also invest over S$110 million in the total development cost.

RF360 is expanding to capture the strong demand growth in the radio frequency application market, particularly in the Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) segment. The new building will house RF360's production, research and development, product testing, laboratory and ancillary offices.

Soilbuild has commenced construction works to meet the June 2019 intended completion. The development will have a total gross floor area of over 320,000 square feet.

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat attended the collaboration ceremony on Wednesday. He said that RF360 is poised to create 300 new jobs in the electronics manufacturing sector.

Mr Heng added: "I hope that, through this collaboration with Soilbuild, RF360 will be able to anchor even more firmly here in Singapore and strengthen our electronics manufacturing ecosystem, adding to the efforts under the Electronics Industry Transformation Map."

Soilbuild had previously acquired both the 164 and 171 Kallang Way land parcels in 2011 as part of JTC Corporations' divestment of a portfolio of flatted factories built in the 1980s. Soilbuild targets to develop the properties into a high-tech industrial development. Combined, both properties will offer a gross floor area of over 900,000 sq ft.

At present, 164 Kallang Way is being developed into two blocks of state-of-the-art, nine-storey multiple-user industrial developments. Specifications are for tenants in the info-communications, media, research, science and engineering sectors. The development is scheduled for completion in the first half of 2019.