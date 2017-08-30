Singapore developer Simon Cheong offers two highly-prized good class bungalows for sale for at least $65 million

A file picture of a good-class bungalow in Bukit Tunggal Road. PHOTO: SPH
Published
52 min ago
Updated
12 min ago
rachaelb@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Two examples of Singapore's most prestigious type of landed housing - good class bungalows (GCBs) - are up for sale, in a prime hilltop location.

The GCBs are being offered for sale by high-profile upmarket developer Simon Cheong. The two are being sold together, not separately. The guide price for the combined properties is $65 million.

They are among six bungalows he bought in 2006. Three have been sold, including a two-storey GCB on a 16,750 sq ft plot in King Albert Park that went for $25 million in January 2016.

The sales of the adjacent GCBs in Peirce Road, near Dempsey Hill, are being done by expression of interest, marketing agent Cushman & Wakefield said on Wednesday (Aug 30).

The properties at 26A and 26B Peirce Road have a total land area of about 32,478 sq ft.

The freehold GCBs have an existing gross floor area of about 8,400 sq ft each, suitable for immediate occupation or redevelopment.

Mr Shaun Poh, Cushman & Wakefield's capital markets executive director, said in a statement: "We have often been approached by clients looking to acquire large prime GCB plots of above 30,000 sq ft, but there are very few available in the market due to scarcity."

The firm added "the properties are expected to appeal to high net worth individuals or families looking to invest in a home within a coveted residential enclave with a prestigious address".

The expression of interest exercise will close on Sept 27 at 3pm.

