Sing Holdings, Wee Hur to launch Parc Botannia

The Parc Botannia condominium in Fernvale Street, Sengkang, will be released for sale on Nov 11.

The estate will comprise one-to five-bedroom units from 431 to 1,679 sq ft, with average prices of $1,280 per square foot (psf).

One-bedders will start from $548,000 and two-bedders from $738,000. Three-bedroom units start from $1.04 million while four-bedders are from $1.3 million and five-bedroom flats from $1.6 million.

The 99-year leasehold project, which should be finished by late 2021, will comprise four 22-storey towers with 735 units across a land area of 17,196 sq m. It is next to the Thanggam LRT station, a few stops away from Sengkang MRT.

The condo will have various themed gardens and a community garden, and facilities including a 50m lap pool, a floating BBQ pavilion and a fitness clubhouse with a jogging track.

Nearby facilities include an aviation-themed playground at The Oval @ Seletar Aerospace Park, an animal resort off Seletar West Farmway 5, Seletar Country Club, Sengkang Sports Centre and Sengkang Riverside Park.

The development is also near the famous food street at Jalan Kayu, Seletar Mall, Greenwich V and Compass One.

The development is being built by a 70:30 joint venture between Sing Holdings and Wee Hur Holdings.

Sing Holdings chief executive Lee Sze Hao said he believes in launching now, when the sentiment is good, on the back of the improved economy.

The joint venture clinched the site in a state tender in September last year, beating 13 others with a top bid at $287.1 million, or about $517 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr).

Mr Lee said that he is confident about the launch, given that it is the only project to be released in the vicinity.

The last launch in the area was High Park Residences more than two years ago by a Chip Eng Seng-led consortium. All its nearly 1,400 units are sold, as are units at other nearby projects such as Rivertrees Residences, Riverbank @ Fernvale and H2O Residences nearby.

There is another executive condominium project, Anchorvale by Hoi Hup Realty and Sunway Developments, yet to be launched in the neighbourhood.

Sing Holdings shares closed down half a cent to 49 cents, while Wee Hur ended one cent lower at 28 cents yesterday.