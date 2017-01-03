Private home prices fall for 13th straight quarter but decline eases to 0.4% in Q4: URA

SINGAPORE - Singapore home prices dropped for a 13th quarter, extending the longest losing streak on record, but with the slow decline easing in the last three months of 2016.

An index tracking private residential prices dipped 0.4 per cent in the October-December period, compared with the 1.5 per cent fall in the third quarter, according to preliminary data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Tuesday (Jan 3).

For the whole of 2016, prices have fallen by 3 per cent, compared with the 3.7 per cent drop in 2015, URA said.

Private property prices are now down 11.2 per cent from their peak in the third quarter of 2013.

URA's quarterly estimates include for the second time the net prices of de-licensed projects - as opposed to their gross prices which might include discounts and rebates. To improve transparency in the market, developers of such projects were required to submit net prices of units sold to the URA from September last year.

De-licensed projects are those that have obtained the Certificate of Statutory Completion and where individual titles have been issued.

URA said its flash data for Q4 are compiled based on transaction prices given in contracts submitted for stamp duty payment, and data on units sold by developers (both licensed and de-licensed) from October to mid-December 2016.



SOURCE: URBAN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY



URA reiterated that past data have shown that the difference between the quarterly price changes indicated by the flash estimate and the actual price changes when the statistics are updated four weeks later could be significant when the change is small. It advised the public to interpret the flash estimates with caution.

Prices of non-landed private homes remained unchanged in the core central region (CCR) or prime districts, compared to the 1.9 per cent decline in the previous quarter.

Prices in the rest of central region (RCR), or city fringe, declined by 2 per cent, after dropping 1 per cent in the previous quarter.

Prices in outside central region (OCR), or outlying areas, dipped 0.3 per cent, after falling 1 per cent in the third quarter.



SOURCE: URBAN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY



For the whole of 2016, prices in CCR, RCR and OCR have declined by 1.3 per cent, 2.8 per cent and 3.1 per cent respectively.

The Q4 flash data also show that prices of landed homes rose by 0.9 per cent, compared to the 2.7 per cent decline in the previous quarter. For the whole of 2016, prices of landed properties fell by 4.4 per cent.