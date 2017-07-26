Northpoint City will open by year's end

Yishun megamall Northpoint City is ready for a soft opening in the fourth quarter of this year, with about 90 per cent of its retail space leased, developer Frasers Centrepoint Singapore said yesterday.

It is slated to have more than 400 retail and dining outlets, up from 171 before renovations began. The 1.33 million sq ft property will swallow the original Northpoint Shopping Centre, which opened in 1992, and will convert it into the north wing of the upcoming hub.

Northpoint City will also house the Nee Soon Central Community Centre in its south wing. The relocation next year into a commercial space will be a first for community centres.

The south wing is slated to have a foodcourt and a 33,000 sq ft FairPrice supermarket, on top of the existing mall's Kopitiam foodcourt and Cold Storage grocery store.

Northpoint City's shopping centre upgrade was meant as "an integral part of Yishun's Remaking Our Heartland Programme", said Frasers Centrepoint Singapore chief executive Christopher Tang, referring to the Housing Board initiative to spruce up mature estates.

Yishun was one of three pilot towns chosen for the scheme a decade ago, with the Khoo Teck Puat Hospital among the projects in the neighbourhood's rejuvenation. An air-conditioned underground retail link will connect Northpoint City to Yishun MRT station as well as to a bus interchange.

The development also includes the 920-unit North Park Residences, where 87 per cent of homes have been sold.

Frasers Centrepoint Singapore is a unit of Singapore-listed Frasers Centrepoint, which ended the day higher by three cents, or 1.6 per cent, at $1.925.

Annabeth Leow