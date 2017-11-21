New property consultancy sets its sights on Asia

A new property consultancy firm has been launched in Singapore.

RHT Chestertons is the result of a partnership between integrated professional services company RHT Wealth Holdings and London-based real estate agency Chestertons.

The collaboration will see Chestertons, which operates over 100 offices across 19 countries, extend its existing international real estate business through new markets in Singapore and South-east Asia, while expanding the RHT Group of Companies' core services, RHT said.

"With RHT Chestertons' specialised real estate advisory services, clients will benefit from the best combined real estate and wealth management and planning solutions meeting their requirements."

Said Chestertons' chairman Salah Mussa: "By combining our resources and expertise, we will be able to access real estate opportunities globally with RHT Chestertons acting as the gateway to the Asia-Pacific and Chestertons offering its vast network in Europe, Middle East and North Africa."

RHT added that the team from RHT Chestertons will be helmed by a property veteran, whom it did not name, with over 20 years of experience in property consultancy and management. The property consultancy will also offer a range of real estate services, from agency sales and leasing to valuation, investment sales and investment advisory.

"As investor appetite for property returns to the market, we believe there are attractive investment opportunities in Singapore which fit our strategy of focusing on niche segments within the market," Mr Ricky Sim, non-executive chairman of RHT Chestertons, said.

The company aims to serve a diverse range of clients comprising property owners, investors, institutions and corporate occupiers, both locally and globally.

RHT Chestertons intends to capitalise on the growing appeal of property markets in Indonesia and Vietnam. It is exploring opportunities to set up offices there. Said Mr Patrick Lai, chief operating officer of RHT Wealth Holdings: "Our model, leveraging on the equity crowdfunding and private equity space, will create a suite of integrated wealth offerings for our clients."