New private home sales up 86.5% to 716 units in March from February: URA

SINGAPORE - Developers sold 716 private homes in March this year - 86.5 per cent higher than the 384 units sold in February 2018 but nearly 60 per cent lower than the 1,780 units in March last year.

These figures exclude executive condominium (EC) units, which are a public-private housing hybrid form.

Inclusive of ECs, developers moved 788 units last month, again higher than the 476 units in February 2018 but lower than the 2,358 units in March last year.

The above information was released on Monday (April 16) by the Urban Redevelopment Authority, based on its survey of licensed housing developers.