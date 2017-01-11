New Bukit Panjang mall to open in Feb

Bukit Panjang residents will have a spanking new shopping centre late next month when Hillion Mall opens for business.

The complex, which will have a two-storey retail podium and two retail basement floors, is part of an integrated development and transport hub that will cater to more than 220,000 residents and 760,000 commuters.

The mall, developed by Sim Lian Group and Sim Lian Development, has a net lettable area of 174,730 sq ft. More than 90 per cent of that will be taken up by shops, with over 100 separate outlets.

Sim Lian Group said yesterday that about 30 per cent of the mall will be dedicated to food and beverage, and almost 45 per cent of the retail space will be allocated to lifestyle stores.

The facility, which opens on Feb 24, will offer residents a range of cuisines, from Japanese to Szechuan, and anchor brands like FairPrice, which will be open 24 hours, and foodcourt operator Kopitiam.

It will also have the first indoor playground in Bukit Panjang.

The mall is just below the 546-unit Hillion Residences, accessible via lifts from the shopping area. It is also directly connected to Bukit Panjang MRT station via an underpass.

The Bukit Panjang LRT station is nearby, as is a bus interchange.

Hillion Residences has three residential blocks and a site area of 204,000 sq ft, with a land tenure of 99 years.

Units range from one-bedders from 463 sq ft, to penthouses of 2,616 sq ft or more.

The mall obtained its temporary occupation permit on Dec 30 last year while the residential portion is expected to get the go-ahead on Sept 30 next year.

Mr Kuik Sing Beng, Sim Lian Group executive director, said: "In designing Hillion Mall as a family and active lifestyle hub, we focused on creating enjoyable experiences for everyone, young and old.

"In addition to its ideal location within the integrated hub, we have specially curated a combination of popular household brands with fresh retail concepts over four levels at Hillion Mall to meet the daily lifestyle needs of the community of families, students and the working crowd in the area."