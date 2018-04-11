Millennium & Copthorne appoints Jennifer Fox as group CEO

SINGAPORE - Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C) announced it has appointed former Fairmont Hotels & Resorts president Jennifer Fox as its group chief executive and a member of its board of directors with effect from June 19, 2018.

She takes over from interim CEO Tan Kian Seng, who has held the role since February 2017 and will remain with the group as chief of staff and assume other executive responsibilities.

According to M&C's media statement, Ms Fox brings with her three decades of experience in the hospitality industry, holding senior executive roles in operations, branding and marketing across mid-scale, upscale and luxury industry segments.

As president of Fairmont, she was in charge of the brand's global hotel portfolio which encompassed over 100 properties, including the Raffles and Swissotel brands outside North America.

Before that, she was with InterContinental Hotels Group for 10 years, holding the position of chief operating officer for Europe and senior vice-president for global brand marketing for the InterContinental brand.

Concurrent with her position as M&C's group CEO, she will continue in her role as an independent non-executive director of Australian mass media company Village Roadshow, which she has held since November 2015.

Ms Fox holds a doctorate in Business Administration from the International School of Management in Paris and an MBA from Baylor University in Texas.

Kwek Leng Beng, chairman of M&C, said: "I am delighted to welcome Jennifer to the group as our chief executive officer. She has had an illustrious and long career in the hospitality industry. With her strong leadership and in-depth sales, marketing and branding background, she will play a critical role in repositioning our key hotels, and uplifting brand awareness of the group, as well as improving the overall performance of our portfolio."

He also thanked Mr Tan for his leadership as interim CEO.

Ms Fox said she was looking forward to working with Mr Kwek and the board.

"The group's distinctive portfolio of iconic properties gives it a strong edge in tackling the challenges in today's global hospitality market. I see this as a significant opportunity at a time of great change in our industry," she added.