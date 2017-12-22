Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard blooms in Bangkok

THAILAND - Bangkok will welcome a new champion of high-end residential living when the super-luxury Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard opens in 2018 in the city’s upscale Ratchaprasong business and shopping district.

Prior to the opening, the new landmark will make a memorable debut on the city skyline with a state-of-the-art projection mapping show in December to welcome in 2018.

Created by award-winning property developer Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC), Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard is a 60-storey, mixed-use project, featuring 316 luxury residential units, office suites, and Southeast Asia’s first Waldorf Astoria hotel with 171 rooms and suites.

A Towering Presence

With an investment value of THB11 billion, the towering property stands out for its distinctive petal-like exterior.

For MQDC’s chief executive officer, Mr Visit Malaisirirat, the building is already blossoming into a true city landmark. “The property is our extraordinary gift to the city of Bangkok. It exhibits high luxury at every touchpoint, representing the best the region has to offer for demanding top-tier residents, property investors, businesspeople, plus one of the world’s best hotel brands.”

Located in the business, entertainment, and shopping heartland of Ratchaprasong, Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard represents a towering monument to absolute luxury that is already attracting strong demand for units from overseas investors.

This exclusive property offers 308 one-bedroom and two-bedroom units on floors 17-54, as well as 5 penthouse units and 3 duplex penthouse units above, topped by a breathtaking hotel sky bar and restaurant.

Other features include a swimming pool, children’s pool, Jacuzzi, steam room, sauna, fitness center, business center, residents’ lounge, a curved garden-view library, jogging track, sloped garden, high-speed elevators, valet parking, and 24-hour security services.

The residences are ready for moving in.



PHOTO: MAGNOLIA FINEST CORPORATION LIMITED





PHOTO: MAGNOLIA FINEST CORPORATION LIMITED





PHOTO: MAGNOLIA FINEST CORPORATION LIMITED



Luxurious Living

Hilton’s flagship Waldorf Astoria brand is currently putting the finishing touches to its first property in Southeast Asia, hosted at Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard. Waldorf Astoria Bangkok bears the design hallmarks of the award-winning Andre Fu of Hong Kong and AvroKO of New York, bringing creative luxury to elegant guest rooms, hotel outlets, and meeting venues.

According to the hotel’s general manager, Mr. Simeon Olle, “The aim is to bring True Waldorf Service to the City of Angels, enhanced by the elegant and refreshing designs of Andre Fu and AvroKO. The innovative and luxurious Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard is the only natural location for this hotel.”

The Waldorf Astoria Bangkok will feature 171 magnificent guest rooms and suites, starting from 50 sq m, each with specially designed floor-to-ceiling windows, a work area, walk-in closets, and exquisite Salvatore Ferragamo bathroom amenities.

Fine dining options include the Bull & Bear Signature Grill on the 55th floor, and The Loft and Champagne Bar on levels 56-57, affording amazing views of Bangkok. The hotel also caters to social and business events at the 730 sq m Magnolia Ballroom and eight well-appointed meeting rooms.



PHOTO: MAGNOLIA FINEST CORPORATION LIMITED



Lighting Up Bangkok

To debut in glorious style, Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard will host ‘Beautiful Bangkok by Magnolias @Ratchaprasong’ nightly over the year-end. The spectacular light projection show will be screened on the tower’s striking façade.

Limelight, a globally recognized group of European artists specializing in 3D projection mapping, has integrated artistic impressions of Bangkok with Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard’s architecture to make the building come alive.



PHOTO: MAGNOLIA FINEST CORPORATION LIMITED



This world-class 3D projection mapping show will present Bangkok as a modern, vibrant city of contrasts. The performance will cover the course of a day in four chapters: Nature – a symbolic flower climbs the building’s face; Sunrise – Bangkok wakes up to a busy day; Traditions – the elements that make Bangkok so vibrant; Nightlife – neon signs represent the day’s end.

This inventive evocation of Bangkok is guaranteed to leave a lasting impression. Don’t miss an unforgettable experience from 14-31 December 2017.

Showtimes:

14-31 December 2017

Times: 19.00, 19.15, 19.30. 19.45, 20.00 – plus 23.55 for New Year’s Eve.

Let’s enjoy the count down together.

For more information about this True City Landmark, visit: www.facebook.com/MagnoliasRatchadamriBoulevard

and www.magnolias-ratchadamri.com

Project Owner:

Magnolias Finest Corporation Limited

695 Sukhumvit 50, Klongtoey, Phakanong, Bangkok 10260

Tel: (662) 742-9141

Registered Capital: Baht 500 Million

Site Location: Ratchadamri Road. Lumpini Sub District, Phatumwan District, Bangkok, Thailand

Land Title Deeds: No. 3112, Plot No.3

Total Project Area: 6-2-70 RAIS

Construction Start: Q2, 2013

Expected completion date: Q4, 2016