Luxury residential project Banyan Tree Residences Brisbane launches new unit mix

Location is of paramount importance when it comes to buying property — local or foreign.

Australia, with its strong ties to Singapore in trade, defence, education and culture, is a natural choice for Singaporeans looking for an overseas home, be it for investment or personal use.

This year is considered an opportune time to enter Queensland’s property market as it is tipped to continue its solid performance of stable capital growth and represents excellent value for money as compared to Sydney and Melbourne.

And Brisbane has been making excellent headway in developing its profile as a dynamic city and an up-and-coming new-world metropolis.” Thus, it is an ideal location for the Banyan Tree Group’s first foray into Australia with Banyan Tree Residences Brisbane.



The grand view of Banyan Tree Residences Brisbane at dusk. PHOTO: BANYAN TREE GROUP



Perfect location

Banyan Tree Residences Brisbane will catch the eye of discerning buyers who appreciate quality build and luxury living that represent the hallmark of the Banyan Tree brand.

Located at Kangaroo Point, its proximity to key amenities such as leading schools and universities, hospitals, as well as leisure and entertainment facilities at the Southbank cultural and lifestyle precinct, is a convenience that is difficult to match elsewhere.

In addition, it offers slick city views of the Central Business District; Brisbane’s most recognisable icon, the Story Bridge; and natural scenery of the stunning Kangaroo Point cliffs and parklands, as well as the Brisbane River and botanic gardens.



Aerial view of Banyan Tree Residences Brisbane. PHOTO: BANYAN TREE GROUP



Each Banyan Tree Residence property is known to be unique in its design. The vision for Banyan Tree Residences Brisbane is the result of a collaboration between the group’s in-house design team and Woods Bagot, a leading international design practice with offices in Australia.

Taking its cue from the iconic location, the landmark building will feature a striking exterior, with three undulating wave structures that differentiates it from the more traditional linear architecture of other buildings.

More varied unit types

Since its launch, Banyan Tree Residences Brisbane has already garnered two accolades in the prestigious Asia Pacific International Property Awards: Best High-Rise Development for Australia (2018-2019) and Best Apartment for Australia (2017-2018).

Nonetheless, it continues to take great strides to stay on top of the competition.

In line with market trends for a greater variety of units, Banyan Tree Residences Brisbane recently revised its product mix to include one-bedroom configurations.

With the addition of the new unit types, the luxury project now has 100 freehold private residences over 10 levels. They include four penthouses (of which three come with a rooftop infinity pool and a private garden terrace), 15 three-bedroom apartments, 41 two-bedroom apartments, and 40 one-bedroom apartments.

The one-bedroom units present an affordable entry into the exclusive development, with prices starting from AUD 550,000 (S$554,890).



The living room of one of the units at Banyan Tree Residences Brisbane. PHOTO: BANYAN TREE GROUP





The master bedroom of one of the units at Banyan Tree Residences Brisbane. PHOTO: BANYAN TREE GROUP



Gateway to the Banyan Tree lifestyle

The distinctive and meticulous Banyan Tree approach will be evident in all aspects of Banyan Tree Residences Brisbane.

Homeowners can expect 24-hour Banyan Tree concierge service at the lobby, onsite Banyan Tree Spa and retail Gallery, premium dining venues, a gymnasium and an exclusive rooftop garden with a private function space, barbeque facilities, daybeds and an expansive infinity pool.

As part of the all-encompassing lifestyle experience, they will also receive access to the range of premium Banyan Tree services. These include membership to the Banyan Tree Sanctuary Club that entitles them to exclusive discounts and privileges through the group’s global network of resorts and spas, and access to the Banyan Tree Private Collection, an exclusive destination club with a portfolio of villas in stunning locations such as Tuscany in Italy and Provence in France.

Find out more at the showcase this weekend or visit Banyan Tree Residences Brisbane. Singapore investors are welcome to fix appointments with project representatives and Colliers International property consultants on Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 7pm at The St. Regis Singapore Hotel’s Governor Room at Level 1.