Low Keng Huat to launch two freehold projects

Singapore-listed property developer Low Keng Huat will launch two freehold landed projects in the landed residence enclave of Lorong Kismis and Eng Kong Park off Upper Bukit Timah Road tomorrow.

One is Kismis Residences, a 31-unit freehold landed development; the other is the adjacent seven-unit freehold strata landed development, Tranquilia@Kismis. The latter will be launched by Low Keng Huat's joint venture with Wenul Development.

ERA Realty Network and OrangeTee & Tie are the appointed joint marketing agents for both projects.

Mr Eugene Lim, key executive officer of ERA Realty, said that over the soft launch period last month, the agency managed to secure buyers for 50 per cent of the units released for sale.

For Kismis Residences, nine out of the 15 units released found buyers; while for Tranquilia@Kismis, two out of the seven units found buyers, making it a total of 11 units sold out of the 22 units that were released.

For Kismis Residences, the intermediate terraced houses are priced between $4.155 million and $4.464 million, while the corner terraced houses are priced from $5.003 million to $5.282 million. Prices start from $750 per sq ft.

For Tranquilia@Kismis, the approximate strata areas range from 4,359 to 5,597 sq ft. The units are priced from $3.521 million to $4.255 million.