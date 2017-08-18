Lifetime achievement award for Kwek Leng Beng

Hong Leong Group executive chairman Kwek Leng Beng received a lifetime achievement award yesterday at the Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards 2017.

Hong Leong said in a statement: "The prestigious accolade was in recognition of his outstanding achievements, visionary leadership and steadfast dedication that has led to the successful growth of the Hong Leong Group for over five decades."

Mr Kwek, 76, said: "I am very honoured and deeply humbled by this recognition. This award is a tribute to every member of the Hong Leong Group, past and present - directors, management and staff - and to the third generation of the Kwek family members working in the group."

Hong Leong said Mr Kwek transformed the group into a global hospitality player, starting from one hotel in Singapore in 1971. The Hong Leong Group includes property giant City Developments Limited and London-listed hotel group Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C).

Through its units and sister companies, the group owns and operates more than 150 hotels, with more than 40,000 rooms in over 20 countries. It said its hotel arm M&C ranks among the world's top 50 hotel groups with properties in key gateway cities and in prime locations like Knightsbridge in London.

The event was organised by Enterprise Asia, a regional non-governmental organisation for entrepreneurship, and aims to recognise Asia's outstanding entrepreneurs, while strengthening the networks of successful business leaders across the region.