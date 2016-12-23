Keppel Land, Metland to build landed homes in Greater Jakarta

A Keppel Land unit and a major Indonesian real estate developer have joined forces to build landed homes in Greater Jakarta.

The unit has bought a 50 per cent stake for 250 billion rupiah (S$27 million) in a joint development with a Metropolitan Land (Metland) subsidiary, said Keppel Land yesterday.

The development will have about 450 landed homes on a 12ha site in Tangerang, a satellite city adjacent to West Jakarta.

The site is in the Metland Puri township, which is connected to business districts, facilities and amenities via the Merak and Karang Tengah toll roads. The Soekarno-Hatta International Airport is a 30-minute drive away.

Said Mr Sam Moon Thong, who is president of Keppel Land's Indonesian business: "Indonesia is one of Keppel Land's key growth markets, and we are focused on scaling up our presence in Greater Jakarta, which is seeing rapid growth.

"We seek to meet the needs of a fast-growing middle class who aspire to own quality homes."

Keppel Land also plans to grow its commercial portfolio in other key Asian cities, such as Shanghai, Beijing and Ho Chi Minh City.

Metland's president director, Mr Thomas Angfendy, said the two companies will "tap respective strengths for a quality residential development to enhance the Metland Puri township".

Set up in 1994, Metland listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange in 2011.

Keppel Land has other projects in West Jakarta - the West Vista condominium and a residential development at Daan Mogot that will have more than 7,000 units.