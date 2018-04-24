JTC tenders 2 industrial sites in Tuas and releases another for sale application

SINGAPORE - JTC has put up for tender two industrial sites in Tuas and released another in the same area for sale application, it announced on Tuesday (April 24).

For tender is one Confirmed List site at Tuas South Link 3 (Plot 26) and a Reserve List parcel at Tuas South Link 1 (Plot 13) under the first half 2018 Industrial Government Land Sale (IGLS) programme.

The tender of the Reserve List site was triggered after JTC received an application for the its sale, with a committed bid price of not less than S$15,583,700.

Another Reserve List site at Tuas South Link 3 (Plot 20) has been launched for prospective buyers to submit their applications for sale via committed bids.

What now remains unlaunched on the IGLS list for the half of 2018 are two out of six Confirmed List parcels and three of seven Reserve List sites.

The 0.47 hectare site at Tuas South Link 3 (Plot 26) is zoned for Business-2 development and has a 20-year tenure with a maximum permissible gross plot ratio of 1.4. Its tender closes on June 19 at 11am.

The 2.41 ha site at Tuas South Link 1 (Plot 13) has a 30-year tenure with a maximum permissible gross plot ratio of 2.0. Its tender closes on June 5 at 11am.

The 0.45 ha site at Tuas South Link 3 (Plot 20) has a 20-year lease with a maximum permissible gross plot ratio of 1.4.

All three sites are zoned zoned for Business-2 development.

JTC said their launch is part of the Government's efforts to offer more choices for industrial development.