JTC launches sale of two industrial sites in Woodlands and Tuas

SINGAPORE - JTC Corporation on Tuesday (March 27) launched tenders for two industrial sites - one from its confirmed list and the other from its reserve list - as part of its Industrial Government Land Sales Programme for the first half 2018.

The 0.88 hectare site at Woodlands Industrial Park E7/E8 is the third of six Confirmed List sites for the first half 2018. It is zoned for business-2 development and has a 20-year tenure with a maximum permissible gross plot ratio of 2.5. The tender for the site closes on May 22 at 11am.

The 0.45 hectare site at Tuas South Link 3 (Plot 19) is the third out of seven Reserve List sites for the first half of 2018.

The site in Tuas is zoned for business-2 development and has a 20-year tenure with a maximum permissible gross plot ratio of 1.4.

As the plot is under the reserved list, the land parcel will only be released for sale if it receives an offer of a minimum price that is acceptable to the government or when there is sufficient market interest for the site.

"A site is considered to have received sufficient market interest if more than one unrelated party submits minimum prices that are close to the government's reserve price for the site within a reasonable period," JTC added.