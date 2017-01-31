JTC launches sale of industrial site at Tuas

SINGAPORE - JTC launched on Tuesday (Jan 31) the first of six industrial sites confirmed for sale in the first half of 2017.

The confirmed list parcel comes under the the first half of 2017 industrial land government land sales (IGLS) programme.

The 0.5 hectare site at Tuas South Link 3 (Plot 15) has a 20-year tenure with a maximum permissible gross plot ratio of 1.4. It is zoned for Business 2 development, which indicates the types of industrial uses allowed for the site.

The tender for the site closes on March 28,2017, at 11am.

The launch of the site is part of the Government's efforts to offer more choices for industrial development, JTC said in a press release.