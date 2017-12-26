JTC launches 2 industrial sites in Tuas, Braddell

SINGAPORE - JTC Corporation has launched a confirmed list site in Tuas South Link 3 and a reserve list site in Braddell Road under the second half 2017 Industrial Government Land Sales programme.

It said on Tuesday (Dec 26) that this is the last of eight confirmed list sites and the last of six reserve list sites for the second half of 2017.

The 0.63ha site in Tuas South Link 3 (Plot 23) is zoned for Business-2 development and has a 20-year tenure with a maximum permissible gross plot ratio of 1.4.

The 0.97ha site in Braddell Road is zoned for Business-1 development with a 30-year tenure and a maximum gross plot ratio of 2.5.

JTC said that the tender closes on Feb 27 at 11am.

The launch of the sites is part of government efforts to offer more options for industrial development.