Hong Leong Group's Kwek Leng Beng earns lifetime achievement award

SINGAPORE -Hong Leong Group executive chairman Kwek Leng Beng, 76, received a lifetime achievement award on Thursday (Aug 17) at the Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards 2017.

Hong Leong said in a statement: "The prestigious accolade was in recognition of his outstanding achievements, visionary leadership and steadfast dedication that has led to the successful growth of the Hong Leong Group for over five decades."

The event was organised by Enterprise Asia, a regional non-governmental organisation for entrepreneurship, and aims to recognise Asia's outstanding entrepreneurs, while strengthening the networks of successful business leaders across the region.

The Hong Leong Group includes property giant City Developments (CDL) and London-listed hotel group Millennium & Copthorne Hotels.

Mr Kwek said: "I am very honoured and deeply humbled by this recognition. This award is a tribute to every member of the Hong Leong Group, past and present - directors, management and staff - and to the third generation of the Kwek family members working in the group."