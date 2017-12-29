Hillview Rise, Sengkang Central sites up for tender

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) yesterdaylaunched two sites that will provide new private housing at Sengkang Central and Hillview Rise for sale by public tender.

The two sites come under the confirmed list of the second half 2017 Government Land Sales (GLS) programme. Together, the two sites can potentially yield about 1,235 residential units, the URA said.

The 37,300 sq m Sengkang land parcel is zoned for commercial and residential purposes, and is near the Buangkok MRT station.

Located in the heart of Buangkok neighbourhood, the site will house a mixed-use development that is envisioned as an integrated community hub to meet the needs of some 20,000 residents in Buangkok, with amenities such as a hawker centre, community club, childcare centre, retail shops, as well as public rail and bus transport facilities sited in a one-stop location, said the URA in a statement.

The development will also be a focal point and identity marker for the Buangkok neighbourhood.

Hence, thoughtfully designed public spaces which are well integrated with transport and community uses will be key to the success of the development, the URA added.

As for the Hillview Rise site, which is designated for residential use only, its 14,300 sq m plot affords a sizeable residential gross floor area of about 40,030 sq m.



The site's regular configuration will afford builders economies of scale to maximise productivity gains. It is, therefore, a suitable test bed for innovative construction technologies or methods, said the URA.

The URA will evaluate bids for the sites under a concept and price revenue tender system. Under this system, a committee will first evaluate the concept of the proposal; only shortlisted candidates whose concepts are approved will be assessed on price, with the tender awarded to the highest bid among those with acceptable concepts.

The tender for Hillview Rise closes on May 3 next year, while the tender for Sengkang Central closes on June 21.

Separately, a freehold development at Farrer Road was yesterday launched by Savills Singapore for tender as a collective sale.

Built in the 1980s, The Wilshire, a 20-unit residential development, occupies a land area of 3,635.3 sq m. It is zoned for residential use with a gross plot ratio of 1.6 under the 2014 Master Plan. The site may be developed up to 12 storeys high, with an allowable gross floor area of 5,974.61 sq m.

The Wilshire has an indicative guide price of $98.07 million or about $1,525 per square foot per plot ratio. This works out to a payout of $4.9 million per unit, on average.

The tender closes on Jan 25.