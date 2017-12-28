Hillview Rise, Sengkang Central private housing sites up for tender

SINGAPORE - The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Thursday (Dec 28) launched two sites that will provide new private housing in Sengkang Central and Hillview Rise for sale by public tender.

The sites come under the confirmed list of the second half 2017 Government Land Sales programme.

Together, the sites can potentially yield about 1,235 residential units, the URA said, adding that the 37,300 sq m Sengkang land parcel is zoned for commercial and residential purposes while the 14,300 sq m Hillview Rise site is only for residential use.

A concept and price revenue tender system will be adopted to evaluate the tenders, the URA said.

The tender for Hillview Rise will close at noon on May 3, 2018, while the tender for Sengkang Central closes on June 21.