HDB's industrial assets, land to go under JTC on Jan 1

The Housing Board's industrial properties and land will be transferred to JTC Corporation on Jan 1.

The transfer was announced in October last year and the enabling Jurong Town Corporation (Amendment) Act 2017 passed in Parliament in September.

The consolidation of all public-sector industrial land and property under a single government agency will enable JTC to better support industrialists, both agencies said in a joint announcement yesterday.

"Customers will enjoy one-stop access to the full range of public-sector industrial facilities, and receive better support for their land and space needs across the different stages of growth," they added.

Last October, the Government said all 10,700 industrial units and 540 land leases under the HDB will be consolidated under JTC by the first quarter on 2018.

This will enable JTC to better match companies' space needs across different stages of growth with a larger supply of industrial land and space, and allow the Government to undertake more comprehensive master-planning of industrial estates, it said.

Counter services for industrial clients will continue to be available at HDB Hub. A customer centre at the JTC Summit in Jurong East will be under way from Jan 1.

Lee Meixian