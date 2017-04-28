HDB resale prices slip 0.5% in Q1 as sales drop 9.6%

SINGAPORE - Prices of resale Housing and Development Board flats slipped 0.5 per cent in the first quarter from the previous three months, bringing the decline from the peak in 2013 to 10.3 per cent, according to final figures released by HDB on Friday (April 28).

The April drop was higher than the 0.1 per cent decline seen in the fourth quarter of 2016.

The number of HDB resale transactions fell by 9.6 per cent to 4,530 from 5,012 in the previous quarter.

HDB also said on Thursday that it in May, it will offer about 4,600 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats and about 3,000 balance flats for sale.

The number of applications approved for subletting of HDB flats fell by 6.5 per cent in the first quarter to 9,981 cases from 10,678 cases in the fourth quarter of 2016. As at end-March, there were 53,360 HDB flats being sublet, an increase of 0.8 per cent over the previous quarter.



CHART: HOUSING AND DEVELOPMENT BOARD

