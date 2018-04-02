HDB resale prices drop 0.8% in Q1; 3,900 BTO flats in four estates to be offered in May

SINGAPORE - Prices of resale government flats have dropped for six consecutive quarters, according to flash estimates from the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Monday (April 2).

HDB resale prices fell 0.8 per cent in the first quarter of this year from the previous three months, an acceleration from the price decline of 0.2 per cent seen in the final qaurter of 2017.

Last year, HDB resale prices fell 1.5 per cent, due to a combination of factors, including the increase in housing grants, the shorter waiting time for Build-to-Order (BTO) flats in certain housing estates and the introduction of the Re-offer of Balance flats.

Remarks from National Development Minister Lawrence Wong indicating that not all HDB flats will be chosen for the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme and that flats that reach the end of their lease will be returned to the state also likely depressed prices of older resale flats.

Some analysts had expected HDB resale prices to stabilise this year given the relatively small 0.2 per cent price decline in the last quarter of 2017.

HDB also announced on Monday, it will offer about 3,900 BTO flats in Sengkang, Tampines, Toa Payoh and Yishun.

There will also be a concurrent Sale of Balance Flats exercise.