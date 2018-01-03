HDB resale prices down 1.5% in 2017, after 0.2% dip in Q4

HDB resale prices edged down 0.2 per cent in the final quarter of last year, making for a full-year price drop of 1.5 per cent, according to flash estimates from the Housing Board yesterday.

This means the decline in HDB resale prices last year was steeper than the 0.2 per cent dip in 2016.

HDB also said yesterday it will launch its first Build-To-Order (BTO) exercise for this year next month, with an offering of about 3,600 flats in Choa Chu Kang, Geylang, Tampines and Woodlands.

As announced last month, HDB said the total BTO flat supply for this year will be about 17,000 units, keeping the supply of flats on a par with last year's amount.

Commenting on the latest HDB data, PropNex Realty CEO Ismail Gafoor said last year's price decline was mostly due to more HDB owners selling their properties to upgrade to private property.

He noted that while the figures make for a fifth straight quarter of declines, the 0.2 per cent dip in the fourth quarter was encouraging, when compared with the 0.7 per cent drop in the previous quarter.

He said the positive sentiment in the residential market and the huge number of collective sales last year might see a greater demand for HDB resale properties, with some collective-sale unit owners considering resale flats.

"There is a likelihood that HDB prices may well experience positive growth of 1 per cent to 2 per cent in 2018," added Mr Ismail.

ERA Realty key executive officer Eugene Lim said his agency expects HDB resales to stabilise, with any price increase this year not likely to exceed 1 per cent for the full year.

The agency noted a series of developments last year that have likely impacted demand for HDB resale flats, such as the increase in housing grants, the shorter waiting time for BTO flats in certain housing estates and the introduction of the Re-offer of Balance Flats.

There was also the impact of comments last year from National Development Minister Lawrence Wong that not all HDB flats will be chosen for the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme, and those flats which are not selected will eventually have to be returned to the state.

"The increased awareness of this stark reality has made older resale HDB flats less appealing to home buyers who have longer-term considerations,'' said ERA.

Still, ERA said it expects resale flats to be popular among buyers who are not eligible for new flats or have urgent housing needs.

It also expects more HDB resale transactions this year with the introduction of the HDB Resale Portal, which can halve the transaction time for buying and selling HDB resale flats from 16 weeks to eight weeks.

But with the new resale portal - which does away with the need for HDB valuers - buyers remain price-sensitive and would want to ensure that the price they have negotiated and agreed on with the seller can be confirmed by HDB as the market value, ERA noted.

The final resale price index for the fourth quarter of last year, together with more detailed public housing data, will be released on Jan 26, HDB said.