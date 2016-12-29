Govt defers launch of Bidadari commercial and residential site to first quarter of 2017

SINGAPORE - The Government will defer the launch of a mixed commercial and residential land parcel at the upcoming Bidadari housing estate, which was scheduled for this month, to the first quarter of next year to allow the site requirements for comprehensive development to be finalised.

The site was on the Confirmed List of the 2nd Half 2016 Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme. It is next to Woodleigh MRT Station and is the first sale site at Bidadari.

The Housing Development Board (HDB), as the government's land sales agent, will make an announcement when the site is finalised for sale, it said in a release on Thursday (Dec 29).

The 2.55ha parcel along Upper Serangoon Road has a proposed plot ratio of 3.5 and can yield 825 private homes and 15,000 sq m of commercial space.